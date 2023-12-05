'Oppenheimer' Producer Tried to Make 'Barbie' Change Release Date, Margot Robbie Reveals

Margot Robbie is revealing that “Barbenheimer” almost didn’t happen.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress sat down with Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where she explained what happened.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” she shared. “He was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’”

“I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date,’” she recalled.

“And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’”

Margot went on to say: “I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It’s a perfect double billing, Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Cillian agreed: “That was a good instinct.”

“Clearly the world agreed. Thank God. The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch Oppenheimer first, then Barbie.’ I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird,” Margot concluded.

Cillian added: “And they don’t like being told what to do. They will decide, and they will generate the interest themselves.”

