10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 5:04 pm

'Oppenheimer' Producer Tried to Make 'Barbie' Change Release Date, Margot Robbie Reveals

Margot Robbie is revealing that “Barbenheimer” almost didn’t happen.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress sat down with Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where she explained what happened.

“One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects,” she shared. “He was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’”

“I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date,’” she recalled.

“And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’”

Margot went on to say: “I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It’s a perfect double billing, Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Cillian agreed: “That was a good instinct.”

“Clearly the world agreed. Thank God. The fact that people were going and being like, ‘Oh, watch Oppenheimer first, then Barbie.’ I was like, ‘See? People like everything.’ People are weird,” Margot concluded.

Cillian added: “And they don’t like being told what to do. They will decide, and they will generate the interest themselves.”

