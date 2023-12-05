Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Oscars Trivia: Popular Franchises With Most Wins Ever (Top Winner Has 17 Awards!)

Awards season is in full swing and we’re just a few months away from the 2024 Academy Awards, so let’s go over some Oscars trivia!

At the 2023 show, there were three movies from franchises that received lots of nominations: Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Well, we decided to look and see which franchises have received the most awards in Oscars history. You might be surprised to learn that there’s one franchise with 17 awards to its name.

Browse through the slideshow to see the franchises with most Oscars…

