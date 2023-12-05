Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free at Fashion Awards 2023

Pamela Anderson is going all natural!

The 56-year-old Baywatch star made a makeup-free appearance at the 2023 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) in London, England.

She wore an all-white outfit, pairing wide-leg pants with a loose tee and a cream-colored blazer over her shoulders, complete with small silver stud earrings.

She showcased her no-makeup look with a low ponytail.

Pamela recently explained her decision to go makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think ‘Oh, I’m not going to wear any makeup’…I don’t know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release,” she said in a video with Vogue.

“I don’t need a stylist. I don’t have a stylist. I don’t have a glam team. I’m just kind of doing this, freestyle.”

Find out who were the Best Dressed of the Fashion Awards!
Photos: Getty
