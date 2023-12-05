Rita Ora Wears Striking Prosthetic Spine at The Fashion Awards 2023

Rita Ora opted for an audacious look at The 2023 Fashion Awards!

The 33-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the event on Monday (December 4) in London, accompanied by her husband Taika Waititi.

Rita wore a simple black Primark gown, but the main attraction of her outfit was elsewhere!

Attached to her bare back was a glistening prosthetic spine made of silver chrome spikes.

Rita took to Instagram to share more about her look, posting a video showing the process of assembling the piece.

“Now last year, I don’t know if you remember, we made some noise, because we did a prosthetic, really cool thing on my face,” she said. “But this time we’re going bigger: a silver chrome spine. It’s gonna take about two, three hours to put on.”

A year ago, Rita donned a mermaid-inspired facial prosthetic.

In the video, the “Lonely Together” songstress explained how her prosthetic addition impacted her dress choice.

“Basically, we went really simple on the dress because the spine is such a big part of the look,” she said.

