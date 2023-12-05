Suzanne Somers' Husband Explains Why She Was Buried in Timberland Boots

Suzanne Somers‘ husband Alan Hamel is opening up about the footwear she was buried wearing.

The Three’s Company actress died on October 15 at the age of 76 following a decades long battle with cancer.

Alan, 87, recently revealed that Suzanne was laid to rest wearing Timberland boots, and explained the reasons behind the choice.

“Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots,” Alan told People.

“[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne.”

Alan admitted that his wife had “every Manolo Blahnik ever made,” but that it would “have been predictable but not very personal” to bury her in the company’s shoes.

“Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe,’” he explained.

Alan also shared that the boots were connected to his and Suzanne‘s morning routine, which involved hiking to the top of a nearby mountain “where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek.”

The TV host continued, “By the time we got there, which was about a two-hour hike, the rock had been warmed by the morning sun. We would have our lunch on the rock and then take a one-hour nap on the rock and then hike back down and go to work.”

