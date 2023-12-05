Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 11:48 pm

'The Holiday' Actor Rufus Sewell is Engaged to Vivian Benitez!

Rufus Sewell is getting married!

On Tuesday (December 5), the 56-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Holiday and The Diplomat, and his girlfriend Vivian Benitez announced that they are engaged.

Vivian, 26, shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her new diamond engagement ring and a selfie with Rufus giving her a big kiss on the cheek as she showed off her ring.

“Till death (or him continuing to walk on bathmats with his outside shoes) do us part,” Vivian wrote.

It looks like Rufus proposed to Vivian while they were on vacation in Italy as Vivian shared a photo of herself in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome the night before.

While the couple has kept their relationship private, the two made a few red carpet appearances. This past April, Vivian supported Rufus at The Diplomat premiere and the two attended the premiere of Old in July 2021.

Rufus has been married twice before. He and his first wife, fashion journalist, Yasmin Abdallah, married in 1999, before divorcing a year later. He then married producer Amy Gardner in 2004, and the pair — who split in 2006 — share a son, William, born in 2002. Rufus also has a 10-year-old daughter, Lola, with hairstylist Ami Komai.

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty Images
