TikTok Star Natalie Jane Responds to Autotune Accusations, Confirms One Video That Wasn't Sung Live

Natalie Jane is speaking out in response to accusations that her TikTok videos are autotuned.

The 19-year-old “Intrusive Thoughts” singer shot to fame in the past year thanks to her TikTok videos in which she showcases her incredible vocals, but not everyone believes she is singing live.

A recent trend on the social media app features people lip-syncing to Natalie‘s version of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, which she sang along two friends in a kitchen. In the clip, she is seen standing on the counter while belting the high notes.

One viral addition to the trend featured the caption, “POV we’re singer/songwriter influencers who most definitely don’t use auto tune.” The users also said, “why are they so dramatic when they sing too?”

Natalie actually responded to the accusations in the comments of this post.

“99% of my videos are live! Please be nice everyone, words can be very hurtful🫶,” Natalie said.

That being said, Natalie did confirm that the “Part of Your World” video wasn’t performed live. She added, “This is definitely the 1%!!”

Watch the videos below.