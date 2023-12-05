Will Ferrell Produced These 9 Movies & You Probably Had No Clue!

A bunch of major Hollywood stars not only act in movies, they also produce them!

Will Ferrell is one of those stars who will often produce his own movies and then produce films for other actors on the side.

We bet you didn’t know that Will was involved in a bunch of these projects, including one film that is getting major Oscar buzz right now. He didn’t star in any of these movies!

A lot of Will‘s recent projects can be credited to his partnership with producer Jessica Elbaum, his former assistant who worked her way up to head of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Browse through the slideshow to see some of Will Ferrell’s producing projects you probably didn’t know he worked on…