Ariana Madix Announces Broadway Debut In 'Chicago' Musical: 'Is This Real Life?'

Ariana Madix carries a hot drink while leaving the Live with Kelly and Mark studios on Wednesday (December 6) in New York City.

The 38-year-old reality star and Dancing With the Stars finalist was joined by her boyfriend Daniel Wai, who followed behind her.

That morning during her appearance on the show, Ariana made a big announcement – she’s making her Broadway debut in the musical Chicago!

While introducing the announcement, co-host Mark Consuelos noted that after college, Ariana moved to NYC to pursue a Broadway career, while Kelly Ripa added, “You have a degree in theater?”

“I do, yeah. That was my big dream as a kid,” Ariana responded, and was then asked if that dream will ever come true.

“Well, I have some news. As of January 29th, I will be playing Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago,” she excitedly said. “It is just the biggest dream come true. I cannot believe that this is real life.”

After Broadway.com shared the news on Instagram, Ariana commented, “IS THIS REAL LIFE 🥹”

Ariana will take over the role for an eight week limited engagement, from Monday, January 29th to Sunday, March 24th. Tickets are available at ChicagoTheMusical.com!

Earlier this year, former Disney star Olivia Holt also made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

