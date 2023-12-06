Beyonce Reflects on 'Renaissance' Movie & Its Impact, Explains Why It Was '1 of the Hardest' Projects

Beyonce is opening up about the smash success of her new tour movie and documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

The global icon’s movie premiered last week to rave reviews and raced to the top of the box office with solid ticket sales.

On Wednesday (December 6), she took to social media to open up about the release. She thanked so many important people and revealed why the movie was “one of the hardest things” she’d ever tackled.

She also revealed a special connection between the release date and her beloved late Uncle Johnny.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram. “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”

She continued, writing, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do :)”

“I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman,” Beyonce wrote.

She added that she was “very proud” to release the film on World AIDS Day, a tribute to Uncle Johnny.

“I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. ‘We did it.’ We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 💯 on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 🥹 And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you,” she concluded.

