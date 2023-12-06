Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2023 at 1:15 pm

Emma Stone Promotes 'Poor Things' at 2 Separate Events in NYC

Emma Stone Promotes 'Poor Things' at 2 Separate Events in NYC

Emma Stone poses for a photo with director Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara at the Poor Things Contenders screening held at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday (December 5) in New York City.

That same evening, she attended a BAFTA screening for the film at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef. You can see all of the photos in the gallery of this post.

Photos: Getty
