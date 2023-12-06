Halle Bailey Addresses Comments About Her Body, Thanks Supporters After Being Told She Had 'Pregnancy Nose'

Halle Bailey is getting real about one of the challenges of life in the spotlight: People commenting on her physical appearance.

The 23-year-old The Little Mermaid actress took to her Instagram story to reflect on what it is like being analyzed every time she leaves the house.

Her comment comes a few weeks after someone told her that she had “pregnancy nose” amid speculation online that she and her boyfriend DDG are expecting a child together.

Read more about Halle Bailey’s response…

In the since-expired post on her story, Halle thanked her fans for standing by her side and supporting her consistently.

“I just wanna say i’m so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies and loving,” she wrote. “being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously i appreciate you.”

She signed off, writing, “I feel so blessed and grateful.”

Halle previously blasted people who felt the need to discuss her appearance.

If you missed it, a quote about marriage and pregnancy was incorrectly attributed to Halle, but it actually came from another superstar.