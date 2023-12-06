Jake Johnson Reveals What it Was Like Working With Olivia Rodrigo on 'New Girl'

Jake Johnson is opening up about working with Olivia Rodrigo!

In 2017, the Grammy winner guest starred in an episode of New Girl titled “Young Adult.” She played a student at the school Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) works at.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Jake, who starred as Nick Miller on the show, remembered his experience filming with the pop star.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“The Olivia Rodrigo [episode] was really weird because I remember her and those girls,” he told the magazine. “It was me, Zooey, and the girls, and they were such sweet kids. And some kid actors are just good.”

At the time, Jake and Zooey had a joke that they were managers fighting over talented guest stars.

“We would playfully compete over who’s gonna sign them,” he recalled. “And Zooey‘s bit was always that she’s a sweet manager who takes ten percent and I’m a little bit of an a–hole who tries to take twenty-five percent. And I remember when Olivia Rodrigo and those girls were on, I was for sure trying to scoop them up because I was like, ‘There’s money in these kids!’ They were just good actors.”

After working with Olivia, the actor kept up with her career.

He added, “My kids and I watched Bizaardvark after that and I remember being like, ‘I knew that f—ing kid was good!’ And when she really blew up, I’ve gotten really into her albums because I’ve got ten-year-old girls so I’ve heard ‘em all. I was like, ‘What a blast!’”

Olivia recently revealed the main purpose of her finsta account.