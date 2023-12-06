Jennifer Lopez Will Star in Big Screen Adaptation of a Broadway Classic - Learn More About Her Next Movie!

Jennifer Lopez‘s next movie role will be a musical one!

The 54-year-old actress is obviously no stranger to the music world. She’s even gearing up to drop a new album in 2024.

Her two careers will also intersect in a big way now that she’s landed a starring role in a big screen adaptation of a hit Broadway show.

According to a report by Variety, Jennifer is set to star in a retelling of Kiss of the Spider Woman. The project is based on a novel of the same name from Manuel Puig. It was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie in 1985 and a Tony winning Broadway musical in 1993.

The outlet noted that the latest retelling of the story would be directed by Bill Condon. He is no stranger to the sort of project having already directed Dreamgirls and written the screenplay for Chicago, both movie adaptations of hit Broadway shows.

In the movie, Jennifer will play a character named Aurora. She’s a figment of imagination created by Luis Molina, a man who is sentenced to time in prison.

Luis has not yet been cast. Variety noted that the movie is searching for a relative newcomer to fill the role. A casting breakdown described Luis as someone who “presents as an openly queer and effeminate gay man, but may be on the non-binary/trans femme spectrum.”

Filming for the movie could begin as early as April. It will reportedly take place in New Jersey.

