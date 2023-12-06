Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2023 at 1:35 am

Jessica Chastain & Peter Sarsgaard Attend 'Memory' Screening in WeHo After First Trailer Drops

Jessica Chastain & Peter Sarsgaard Attend 'Memory' Screening in WeHo After First Trailer Drops

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard are stepping out for a special screening of their new movie.

The two stars attended a screening of Memory hosted by Ketchup Entertainment on Tuesday (December 5) held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif.

Director and screenwriter Michel Franco was also in attendance.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis: “Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”

Memory will be released in select theaters on December 22, 2023 before a wide release on January 5, 2024. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of the stars at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 01
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 02
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 03
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 04
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 05
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 06
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 07
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 08
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 09
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 10
jessica chastain peter sarsgaard memory screening in la 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jessica Chastain, Michel Franco, Peter Sarsgaard

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images