Jessica Chastain & Peter Sarsgaard Attend 'Memory' Screening in WeHo After First Trailer Drops

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard are stepping out for a special screening of their new movie.

The two stars attended a screening of Memory hosted by Ketchup Entertainment on Tuesday (December 5) held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, Calif.

Director and screenwriter Michel Franco was also in attendance.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.”

Memory will be released in select theaters on December 22, 2023 before a wide release on January 5, 2024. Watch the trailer here!

