Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson Display Some PDA During Hike Amid Romance Rumors

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have seemingly confirmed the romance rumors about them.

If you were unaware, the actors were first spotted together at a concert in October while navigating high-profile breakups – Joshua from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith and Lupita from boyfriend Selema Masekela.

Whispers linking them picked up steam earlier this week after they were spotted making a grocery run.

They’ve been spotted together again, and this time they even engaged in some PDA!

Read more details about the latest Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson outing…

TMZ obtained photos of Lupita and Joshua out together for a walk in Joshua Tree, Calif. on Tuesday (December 5). While they tried to conceal that they were together at the grocery store, this time they walked side by side and even held hands.

Lupita looked cool in a pair of summery yellow sweatpants with a matching hoodie tied around her waist. She paired the bright pieces with accents of green, wearing a lime green beanie.

Meanwhile, Joshua opted for a teal beanie and brown pants.

The duo had sweet expressions on their faces while looking at each other and proudly clasped hands.

Their latest spotting comes a few weeks after Joshua and Jodie came to a big agreement regarding custody of their daughter Juno amid their split.