Morgan Wallen Reflects On His Use of a Racial Slur, Losing at Awards Shows, His Policy on Drinking & If He'll Endorse a Presidential Candidate

Morgan Wallen is taking accountability for misdeeds in his past.

The 30-year-old “Last Night” country star opened up during a conversation with Billboard, his first major interview since a video of him using a racial slur surfaced in February 2021 and almost derailed his career.

During the interview, Morgan opened up about what he learned from the incident and how it affected his career. If you were unaware, for some time his music was pulled from radio, and his track record with awards hasn’t been great despite being one of the most-streamed artists in recent memory.

He also spoke candidly about the level of fame he has achieved and the impact it has had on him living a normal life. The musician even reflected on his relationship with alcohol and revealed his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the biggest takeaways from Morgan Wallen’s interview…