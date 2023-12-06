Renee Rapp Reacts to Rachel McAdams' Comments About Her Starring in the 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical

Renee Rapp is reacting to Rachel McAdams‘ recent comments about her!

The 23-year-old singer and actress stars as Regina George in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. The 45-year-old Notebook actress originated the iconic character back in 2004.

Rachel shared her thoughts on Renee taking on the role, and Renee had a very sweet response.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel sang Renee‘s praises. “I don’t think she can do any wrong,” she said. “She is amazing. She’s already got me beat with that voice. I’m just excited to see her incarnation. It’s such a great character. It’s so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can’t wait to see it.”

During her own interview with Entertainment Tonight, Renee spoke about that clip. “She’s so cool,” she said. “She’s so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked. I love her. I’m obsessed with her.”

Renee added that her grandma actually sent her that video before.

The film hits theaters on January 12, 2024, and the trailer is out now!