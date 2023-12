RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 is coming soon!

The long-running drag reality TV competition series Ru-vealed the 12 contestants vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on Wednesday (December 6).

The cast includes drag queens from all over the country!

The new season will kick off on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Click through to meet the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16…