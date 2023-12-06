Top Stories
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Renewed, Season 2 Ordered By Netflix!

Netflix has announced that Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for season 2, just hours ahead of the season 1 finale.

The finale drops on the streaming service tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The winner will receive a cash prize of $4.56 million.

Here’s a synopsis of the competition series, which is based off of the hit series: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

Casting for season 2 is now open.

