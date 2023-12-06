Taylor Swift Supports Friend Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' Premiere After Person of the Year Reveal

Taylor Swift is attending her second movie premiere in as many weeks, and she’s supporting another famous friend in the process.

The 33-year-old Midnights pop titan just hit the red carpet at Beyonce‘s Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce premiere in London, England last week.

On Wednesday (December 6), she stepped out in New York City to attend Emma Stone‘s Poor Things premiere!

Taylor walked the red carpet at DGA Theater wearing a long black dress with a scoop-neck underneath a luxe jacket with dramatic sleeves. She had her hair in curls and finished off the look with her signature red lip, matching nails and open-toed black heels.

Her outing comes after it was revealed that Taylor was Time’s Person of the Year for 2023. She spilled so much tea in the interview which accompanied the news, including about her relationship with Travis Kelce and Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this year, Taylor‘s fans were relating so hard to Emma after seeing her at the Eras Tour. Emma later made some very rare comments about their friendship.

Poor Things hits theaters on December 8! Press play on the trailer below.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Taylor Swift at the Poor Things premiere in the gallery…