Taylor Swift Talks 'Eras Tour' & 'Renaissance Tour' Comparisons, Gushes Over Beyoncé

Taylor Swift spoke out about Beyoncé in her new interview for Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

The 33-year-old entertainer responded to comparisons of her and Beyoncé‘s hit stadium tours this year, and praised her fellow entertainer’s changing of the industry.

“She’s the most precious gem of a person—warm and open and funny. And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms,” Taylor shared. “She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”

“There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” she continued about the tour comparisons. “Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

The Grammy award-winners of course supported each other at premiere’s for both of the tour films. First, Beyonce popped up at the LA premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film in October. Then, Taylor jetted off to London for the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé just last week!

