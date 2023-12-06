Timothee Chalamet Reveals What His Mom Thinks of His Movies 'Wonka' & 'Bones & All'

Timothee Chalamet is opening up about his mother’s response to a couple of his more recent movies.

The 27-year-old actor is set to hit the big screen next in the movie musical Wonka, where he plays the titular character, Willy Wonka.

In a recent interview, the actor shared what his mom, Nicole Flender, thinks of his latest film, as well as his less than family friendly 2022 movie Bones and All.

“This is maybe her favorite thing I’ve ever been in,” he told People of her reaction to Wonka.

He joked, “I think she saw Bones and All and said, ‘You gotta be happier in your movies!’”

“But, this is the tradition,” he says of Wonka. “I come from a musical theater family, and this is more in line of the kind of movie I would’ve thought I’d be doing 10 years ago, if I was lucky enough to work at all.”

“This was so fun to work on. This was unlike anything I’ve ever worked on, I think,” Timothee added.

Many have seen videos of Timothee performing when he was in school, which ultimately led to him landing the role in Wonka!

ICYMI: Check out the latest teaser for the upcoming film, which hits theaters next week.