What Formula 1 Team Has the Most Wins? Top 8 Teams in the Racing Sport Revealed!

Formula One has been a very popular sport for decades!

The first official race as Formula One took place in 1946, with the first grand prix being the 1946 Turin Grand Prix, held at Valentino Park in Turin, Italy.

Since then, hundreds have races have taken place across the world, and there have been many different teams in the sport throughout the years.

Current popular, top teams include Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine, formerly Renault.

As the 2023 season comes to an end, we’re taking a look back at the history of the sport and which teams have garnered the most wins in the Constructors’ Championships, which was first awarded in 1958.

The Constructors’ Championship goes to the constructor who wins the most races throughout the season, with their points adding up from the different race wins.

Find out what Formula One teams have the most wins ever inside…