50 Cent to Make Diddy Documentary About Assault Allegations Amid Decades-Long Feud with the Rapper

50 Cent is making a new documentary about Diddy and the assault allegations against him.

The 48-year-old entertainer shared the news that he is working on the project through his G-Unit Film & Television company amid four separate allegations against the fellow rapper, who he has been in a decades-long feud with.

Proceeds from the project, he says, will “go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape.”

“I can confirm that the untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape,” a rep for 50 Cent confirmed with the New York Post.

Earlier this week, a fourth woman came forward with allegations against Diddy, claiming he gang-raped and sex-trafficked her when she was 17 years old. Diddy has since denied these allegations, saying, “Enough is enough.”

After it was revealed that Diddy and Cassie settled their lawsuit, 50 Cent actually put Diddy on blast in a since-deleted Instagram post.