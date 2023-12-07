AFI Awards 2023: Top 10 Films + TV Shows Revealed - See the Winners List!

The film and television honorees for the 2023 AFI Awards have been revealed!

The American Film Institute has announced the full list of their Top 10 best films and TV shows that have been “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, shared in a statement. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

Find out what made the list inside…

This year’s Top 10 film and television winners will be honored at the 2023 AFI Awards private luncheon held on January 12, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

The film honorees often reflect what is to be expected to be nominated at the Oscars.

Check out the lists of honorees below…

AFI Awards Top 10 Films of 2023

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

AFI Awards Top 10 TV Shows of 2023