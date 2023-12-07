Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 7:59 pm

AFI Awards 2023: Top 10 Films + TV Shows Revealed - See the Winners List!

The film and television honorees for the 2023 AFI Awards have been revealed!

The American Film Institute has announced the full list of their Top 10 best films and TV shows that have been “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, shared in a statement. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

Find out what made the list inside…

This year’s Top 10 film and television winners will be honored at the 2023 AFI Awards private luncheon held on January 12, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

The film honorees often reflect what is to be expected to be nominated at the Oscars.

Check out the lists of honorees below…

AFI Awards Top 10 Films of 2023

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

AFI Awards Top 10 TV Shows of 2023

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Beef
  • Jury Duty
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Poker Face
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Succession
Photos: American Film Institute
