BBC News Presenter Maryam Moshiri Gives Middle Finger On Air, Issues Apology: 'It Was a Private Joke'

An unfortunate moment was caught on camera during a broadcast on BBC News.

Coming back from a break, BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri was seen holding up her middle finger, before changing her expression and starting to the next news item.

Following the incident, which took place on Wednesday (December 6), Maryam took to her Twitter/X page to issue an apology and an explanation of why she did it.

Keep reading to see what she said…

In her post, Maryam shared that she was joking around with the team and as the director was counting down, she did so as well with her fingers, ending with her middle finger as 1.

“When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera,” she said. ” It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘ flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really.”

She concluded, “It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates. 🤦🏻‍♀️”

See Maryam Moshiri’s full explanation and apology below…