Top Stories
Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery - Read His Statement

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

1 Star Is Exiting 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 So Far

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Every Star Who Came Out as Pansexual Over the Years

Thu, 07 December 2023 at 2:51 pm

Bradley Cooper Launches Food Truck in NYC, Hints at Plans to Open a Restaurant

Bradley Cooper Launches Food Truck in NYC, Hints at Plans to Open a Restaurant

Bradley Cooper is showing off his skills in the kitchen with his latest venture.

The 48-year-old actor and director partnered with Danny DiGiampietro, who owns Angelo’s Pizzeria to launch a pop-up food truck called Danny & Coop’s in New York City.

However, the duo’s truck isn’t specializing in pizza. Instead, they’re dishing out cheesesteaks.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bradley was spotted working the truck on Wednesday (December 6) and stepped out again for a second shift on Thursday. Based on photos, he appeared to be having a great time and entirely in his element!

6 ABC noted that the actor expressed hopes to turn the truck into a restaurant at some point. So far, proceeds from sales have been donated to charity.

Gigi Hadid stopped by the food truck to support Bradley in his latest endeavor. It marked the first time that we’ve seen the rumored couple together in a while and led to a new report about their relationship.

More specifically, an insider revealed if the stars had met each other’s family members and how their famous exes Zayn Malik and Irina Shayk felt about the union.

On the topic of Bradley‘s career, we recently learned if he had any interest in filming another movie for one of his most successful franchises.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Bradley Cooper in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper food truck 01
bradley cooper food truck 02
bradley cooper food truck 03
bradley cooper food truck 04
bradley cooper food truck 05
bradley cooper food truck 06
bradley cooper food truck 07
bradley cooper food truck 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bradley Cooper

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images