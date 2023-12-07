Bradley Cooper Launches Food Truck in NYC, Hints at Plans to Open a Restaurant

Bradley Cooper is showing off his skills in the kitchen with his latest venture.

The 48-year-old actor and director partnered with Danny DiGiampietro, who owns Angelo’s Pizzeria to launch a pop-up food truck called Danny & Coop’s in New York City.

However, the duo’s truck isn’t specializing in pizza. Instead, they’re dishing out cheesesteaks.

Bradley was spotted working the truck on Wednesday (December 6) and stepped out again for a second shift on Thursday. Based on photos, he appeared to be having a great time and entirely in his element!

6 ABC noted that the actor expressed hopes to turn the truck into a restaurant at some point. So far, proceeds from sales have been donated to charity.

Gigi Hadid stopped by the food truck to support Bradley in his latest endeavor. It marked the first time that we’ve seen the rumored couple together in a while and led to a new report about their relationship.

