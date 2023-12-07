Demi Lovato Recalls a Time She Felt Supported by Taylor Swift Years After Feud Rumors

Demi Lovato considers herself lucky to have Taylor Swift in her corner.

The 31-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” pop star recently revealed a time when they leaned on the 33-year-old “Shake It Off” hitmaker.

Their recollection comes four years after rumors that the duo was feuding, whispers they swiftly put to rest at the time.

While on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Demi opened up about rocking out onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards back in September.

“It was so much fun,” Demi recalled about their fun performance. “I had such a great time. I got to perform revamped versions of some of my songs, so rock versions of some of my biggest hits. It was really fun.”

Jennifer asked Demi who they noticed in the audience while performing. She named two stars.

“You know who I saw cheering me on was Taylor Swift,” Demi revealed. “And Kelsea Ballerini. It was beautiful.”

She continued, adding, “I was nervous going out there but once I saw people in the audience cheering me on, I was like, ‘Ok, I can do this.’”

If you were unaware, there were rumors that Demi and Taylor had bad blood after the former spoke out in support of Scooter Braun back in 2019. He had just purchased the record label that gave him ownership of Taylor‘s masters.

The duo swiftly squashed those whispers.

Press play on Demi Lovato’s interview clip below…