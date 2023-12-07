Top Stories
Thu, 07 December 2023 at 12:12 am

Emma Stone Celebrates 'Poor Things' NYC Premiere With Mark Ruffalo, Margaret Qualley & More Costars

Emma Stone Celebrates 'Poor Things' NYC Premiere With Mark Ruffalo, Margaret Qualley & More Costars

Emma Stone is celebrating the premiere of her new movie Poor Things in serious style.

The 35-year-old actress walked the red carpet outside the DGA Theater wearing a sheer dress with crystal details. She pulled her auburn hair back and accessorized with a necklace featuring a large flower on it.

She was joined at the event by several of her costars!

Keep reading to find out more…

Mark Ruffalo, Kathryn Hunter, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Ramy Youssef were also on the red carpet for the premiere. As were director Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Tony McNamara.

Mark‘s wife Sunrise Coigney also supported the cast. We’ve got photos of everyone there in the gallery.

If you missed it, one of Emma and Margaret‘s A-list friends also attended the premiere. She then joined Robert Pattinson and his pregnant girlfriend Suki Waterhouse at the afterparty.

Poor Things hits theaters on December 8! Press play on the trailer below.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton. Margaret is wearing Chanel SS24 RTW.

Scroll through all of the photos of the cast of Poor Things at the premiere in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
poor things premiere nyc cast 01
poor things premiere nyc cast 02
poor things premiere nyc cast 03
poor things premiere nyc cast 04
poor things premiere nyc cast 05
poor things premiere nyc cast 06
poor things premiere nyc cast 07
poor things premiere nyc cast 08
poor things premiere nyc cast 09
poor things premiere nyc cast 10
poor things premiere nyc cast 11
poor things premiere nyc cast 12
poor things premiere nyc cast 13
poor things premiere nyc cast 14
poor things premiere nyc cast 15
poor things premiere nyc cast 16
poor things premiere nyc cast 17
poor things premiere nyc cast 18
poor things premiere nyc cast 19
poor things premiere nyc cast 20
poor things premiere nyc cast 21
poor things premiere nyc cast 22
poor things premiere nyc cast 23
poor things premiere nyc cast 24
poor things premiere nyc cast 25
poor things premiere nyc cast 26
poor things premiere nyc cast 27
poor things premiere nyc cast 28
poor things premiere nyc cast 29
poor things premiere nyc cast 30
poor things premiere nyc cast 31
poor things premiere nyc cast 32
poor things premiere nyc cast 33
poor things premiere nyc cast 34
poor things premiere nyc cast 35
poor things premiere nyc cast 36
poor things premiere nyc cast 37
poor things premiere nyc cast 38
poor things premiere nyc cast 39
poor things premiere nyc cast 40
poor things premiere nyc cast 41

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emma Stone, Kathryn Hunter, Margaret Qualley, Mark Ruffalo, Movies, Poor Things, Ramy Youssef, Sheer, Sunrise Coigney, Willem Dafoe, Yorgos Lanthimos

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images