Emma Stone Celebrates 'Poor Things' NYC Premiere With Mark Ruffalo, Margaret Qualley & More Costars

Emma Stone is celebrating the premiere of her new movie Poor Things in serious style.

The 35-year-old actress walked the red carpet outside the DGA Theater wearing a sheer dress with crystal details. She pulled her auburn hair back and accessorized with a necklace featuring a large flower on it.

She was joined at the event by several of her costars!

Mark Ruffalo, Kathryn Hunter, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Ramy Youssef were also on the red carpet for the premiere. As were director Yorgos Lanthimos and screenwriter Tony McNamara.

Mark‘s wife Sunrise Coigney also supported the cast. We’ve got photos of everyone there in the gallery.

If you missed it, one of Emma and Margaret‘s A-list friends also attended the premiere. She then joined Robert Pattinson and his pregnant girlfriend Suki Waterhouse at the afterparty.

Poor Things hits theaters on December 8! Press play on the trailer below.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton. Margaret is wearing Chanel SS24 RTW.

