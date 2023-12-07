Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Emma Stone was asked about the Taylor Swift song, “When Emma Falls in Love,” featured on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Many believe that this vault track could be about Emma Stone, though Taylor has not confirmed this fan theory.

Since Taylor‘s original Speak Now was released in 2010, fans believe this song must have been written between 2008-2010 (ish).

On the red carpet of her Poor Things premiere last night (which Taylor attended in support), Emma was asked if the song is about her or not.

“Oh,” Emma told ET when asked if the song was truly about her or not. “You would have to ask her.”

Some of the lyrics of the song include, “When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time / ‘Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain.”

