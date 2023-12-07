'FBI: International' Season 3 - 4 Cast Members Returning, 1 Is Leaving!

FBI: International is coming back soon!

The hit CBS series, a spinoff of the popular FBI franchise, will be returning with a third season.

The show follows the FBI team headquartered in Europe as they neutralize threats to American citizens abroad.

The show’s new season will premiere on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and we already know which stars are expected to return for the series – and at least one star who will be leaving the show.

Find out which stars are expected to return for FBI: International Season 3…