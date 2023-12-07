Inside Taylor Swift's Historic Achievement Being Named Time's Person of the Year: See All the Ways Her Title is Making History

Taylor Swift being named Time’s Person of the Year is even more impressive than you might initially think!

The 33-year-old pop titan was crowned the most influential person on the planet for the year of 2023, beating out a list of frontrunners for the title that included the likes of Barbie, the Hollywood strikers, King Charles and Vladimir Putin.

“In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light. No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well,” the publication wrote about bestowing the title on the musician.

While Person of the Year might seem like just another win for Taylor, it actually makes history in some very big ways. We compiled them all for you here!

Head inside to see how Taylor Swift is making history by being crowned Person of the Year…