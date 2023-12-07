Jessica Simpson Reveals the Big Change She Made To Her Appearance After Nick Lachey Split

Jessica Simpson is looking back on a big change she made after splitting from Nick Lachey.

The 43-year-old pop star, businesswoman and author dated the musician for years before they got married in 2002. They split up four years later in 2006 and have since moved on with different partners.

During a recent interview, Jessica looked back at how she changed up her appearance after the split.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Footwear News, Jessica looked back on some of her biggest fashion moments over the years. One outfit was from 2006 when she was promoting her album A Public Affair after the breakup.

Notably, she chopped off her long blonde hair into a chic bob, which she paired with a purple dress. The change to her hair was purposeful.

“This was press for my last pop record that I did. I had short hair, I just chopped it all off. I was going through a divorce and I just said take it all off,” she recalled, adding, “I just wanted to wear something that was comfortable.”

If you missed it, Jessica seemingly threw some shade Nick‘s way in a recent interview.