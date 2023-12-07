Kim Kardashian Hasn't Apologized to Taylor Swift for Leaking 'Famous' Phone Call, Taylor Insiders Speak Out

Taylor Swift opened up about her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in her new Time interview and now insiders are speaking out about what their relationship is like today.

If you don’t know, years ago, Kanye West wrote a vulgar lyric about Taylor and claimed he got Taylor‘s consent to do so. Kim Kardashian released a recording that then made it appear as if Taylor did say yes to the lyric. Years later, the full phone call was leaked, and cleared Taylor‘s name.

“Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” Taylor said, adding it was “a career death.”

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

So, what are Taylor insiders saying now?

Sources close to the situation are telling TMZ that Kim has still not apologized to Taylor for her role in the scandal, seven years after it all happened.

The source told that outlet that “Kim‘s never apologized to Taylor for the call — and even after the Time article, it’s still crickets.”

If Kim were to call Taylor, the insider says that the singer is willing to accept an apology, as long as it were made public.

The sources added that “Taylor still feels like Kim and Kanye were in the wrong … and she was dumbfounded when Kim doubled down on her position even after the full, unedited version of their call got published.”

The insiders say that Kim and Taylor have “no relationship” at the moment.

