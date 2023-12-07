Mariah Carey Sends Brenda Lee Flowers With a Note After 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Goes No. 1!

Mariah Carey is celebrating Brenda Lee‘s Christmas victory!

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” superstar sent the 78-year-old singer flowers to celebrate Brenda‘s historic No. 1 for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which she showcased on her Instagram account, along with a sweet note.

“Dearest Ms. Brenda,” Congratulations on your historic #1. Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Mariah,” she wrote on the handwritten hard.

“Thank you for your sweet note @MariahCarey! Wishing you the merriest Christmas too!” Brenda wrote back.

If you missed it, Brenda Lee just became the oldest living artist to have a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her Christmas song. This is the first time the song went to No. 1 on the chart, 65 years after its release. It’s also her third No. 1 hit, and her first since 1960!

