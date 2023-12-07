'My Life With the Walter Boys' Author Reveals How 'The Vampire Diaries' Inspired the Story

My Life With the Walter Boys is poised to be a new YA hit on Netflix!

The series just debuted on the streaming service on Thursday (December 7), hails from the producers of The Kissing Booth movies and is based on the novel of the same name by Ali Novak.

Here’s a brief synopsis: Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 15-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 8 very rowdy boys.

Author Ali Novak revealed that the story for her book was actually inspired by popular CW series The Vampire Diaries!

Find out what she said inside…

“There’s always something to be said about love triangles, but it was inspired by Damon and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries,” she told EW. “There’s just something so compelling about a love triangle, and there’s so many YA books that have been influenced by that show.”

While main characters Damon and Stefan Salvatore inspired her story, neither of those characters are her favorite – “I’m a Klaus fan,” she surprisingly admitted.

“But if I had to pick a Salvatore, I would definitely say Damon,” Ali added.

My Life With the Walter Boys is on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here!