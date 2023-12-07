Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh's 'The Brothers Sun' Trailer Teases a Must-Watch, Action-Packed Series - Watch Now!

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh‘s new series The Brothers Sun has its first trailer!

Here’s the show’s synopsis: When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. Highdee Kuan and Joon Lee also star.

The show was created by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, and produced by them as well, along with Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondesen.

The series debuts on Netflix on January 4, 2024.