Poet Benjamin Zephaniah Dies at 65, 'Peaky Blinders' Co-Star Cillian Murphy Pays Tribute

Benjamin Zephaniah, a famed and celebrated poet and actor in works including Peaky Blinders, has tragically passed away at the age of 65.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor just 8 weeks ago, Deadline reports.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning the 7th December 2023. Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy,” a statement posted to his Instagram read.

In addition, his Peaky Blinders co-star Cillian Murphy released a statement, saying, “Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being — a generational poet, writer, musician and activist. A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder. I’m so saddened by this news. RIP.” Benjamin portrayed Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus on the show, a friend to Cillian‘s Tommy Shelby.

Our thoughts are with Benjamin Zephaniah‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.