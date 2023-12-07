Prince Harry Says He & Meghan Markle Were 'Forced' to Step Away From Royal Duties in 2020

A statement from Prince Harry was read aloud in court today as he fights to have UK protection restored for him and his family.

If you don’t know, in 2020, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020, he lost the security that he once had. Prince Harry and his lawyers have argued for a while now that without police protection it would not be safe for him to return to the U.K. with his wife Meghan and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A three-day hearing is taking place today over this issue, and a statement was read to the court today.

According to ITV, the statement said, “It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil.”

He continued, “I can’t put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life, I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”

To speak to their safety, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in an incident in New York City earlier this year.