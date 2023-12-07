Selena Gomez Reacts to Rumor She's Dating Producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez responded to the latest rumor about her love life, and this one involves her previous collaborator Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old “Single Soon” pop star recently revealed that she’s crushing on someone during an episode of her hit series Selena + Chef. While she didn’t name any names, a fan account on Instagram did some digging.

They gathered evidence and presented the hypothesis that Selena was dating Benny, who she worked with on her 2021 hit “I Can’t Get Enough.”

The musician saw the rumor and took to the comments section to weigh in.

Read more about Selena Gomez’s response to the rumor…

On Instagram, the fan account included the clip of Selena talking about her crush, a snapshot of her calling Benny “one of [her] favs” while hyping his cookbook on her Instagram story and even looked into their Instagram follows.

What did Selena have to say? She liked the post and left a comment simply writing “Facts.”

Selena has been joking about her relationship status for quite some time now. With that in mind, it doesn’t seem like she’s actually confirming the rumor, but we’ll let you know if we learn more.

In a new interview, the hitmaker and beauty maven spilled some tea about sharing space with Rihanna.