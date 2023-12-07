When Does the Formula 1 2024 Season Start? Full Race Schedule Revealed!

The Formula 1 season for 2023 may be over, but race fans will only have to wait a few more months until the 2024 season!

The motor sport spans nearly the whole year so there are only a few months in between each year’s season.

In 2024, there will be 24 races across the world, including six sprint races, and the full 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar has been revealed!

Next season will feature some of the Grand Prix’s moved around from what fans may be used to, and the first two races will be taking place on a Saturday, instead of the usual Sunday race day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, shared in a statement.

The 2024 Formula 1 race season begins in March and will go all the way into December, with a summer break in June and July. Check out the complete schedule, including locations below…

2024 FIA Formula One World Championship Schedule

February 29 – March 2 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir

March 7-9 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at Jeddah

March 22-24 Australia Grand Prix at Melbourne

April 5-7 Japan Grand Prix at Suzuka

April 19-21 China Grand Prix at Shanghai

May 3-5 Miami Grand Prix at Miami

May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola

May 24-26 Monaco Grand Prix at Monaco

June 7-9 Canada Grand Prix at Montreal

June 21-23 Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona

June 28-30 Austria Grand Prix at Spielberg

July 5-7 United Kingdom Grand Prix at Silverstone

July 19-21 Hungary Grand Prix at Budapest

July 26-28 Belgium Grand Prix at Spa

August 23-25 Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort

August 30 – September 1 Italy Grand Prix at Monza

September 13-15 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku

September 20-22 Singapore Grand Prix at Singapore

October 18-20 USA Grand Prix at Austin

October 25-27 Mexico Grand Prix at Mexico City

November 1-3 Brazil Grand Prix at Sao Paulo

November 21-23 Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas

November 29 – December 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail

December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina

