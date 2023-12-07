When Does the Formula 1 2024 Season Start? Full Race Schedule Revealed!
The Formula 1 season for 2023 may be over, but race fans will only have to wait a few more months until the 2024 season!
The motor sport spans nearly the whole year so there are only a few months in between each year’s season.
In 2024, there will be 24 races across the world, including six sprint races, and the full 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar has been revealed!
Next season will feature some of the Grand Prix’s moved around from what fans may be used to, and the first two races will be taking place on a Saturday, instead of the usual Sunday race day.
Keep reading to find out more…
“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, shared in a statement.
The 2024 Formula 1 race season begins in March and will go all the way into December, with a summer break in June and July. Check out the complete schedule, including locations below…
2024 FIA Formula One World Championship Schedule
February 29 – March 2 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir
March 7-9 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at Jeddah
March 22-24 Australia Grand Prix at Melbourne
April 5-7 Japan Grand Prix at Suzuka
April 19-21 China Grand Prix at Shanghai
May 3-5 Miami Grand Prix at Miami
May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
May 24-26 Monaco Grand Prix at Monaco
June 7-9 Canada Grand Prix at Montreal
June 21-23 Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona
June 28-30 Austria Grand Prix at Spielberg
July 5-7 United Kingdom Grand Prix at Silverstone
July 19-21 Hungary Grand Prix at Budapest
July 26-28 Belgium Grand Prix at Spa
August 23-25 Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort
August 30 – September 1 Italy Grand Prix at Monza
September 13-15 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku
September 20-22 Singapore Grand Prix at Singapore
October 18-20 USA Grand Prix at Austin
October 25-27 Mexico Grand Prix at Mexico City
November 1-3 Brazil Grand Prix at Sao Paulo
November 21-23 Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas
November 29 – December 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail
December 6-8 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina
