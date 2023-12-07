Who Won 'Squid Game' 2023? Reality Show Winner Reveals Plans for $4.56 Million Prize Money

The first season of Netflix’s new reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge, has officially ended.

The season finale episode was added to the streamer on Wednesday night (December 6) and now we can talk about the winner.

Heading into the finale, there were three contestants remaining in the game: Sam aka 016, Mai aka 287, and Phill aka 451.

So, who won?

Head inside to see who won and to check out the winner’s plan for the prize money…

Mai Whelan, aka 287 – WINNER

During the dinner party for the three finalists, they were given a test that determined the final two. Three buttons were in the middle of the room and they had to decide who would push a button first. One button would light up green, sending that contestant to the finals and allowing that person to pick their opponent. One button would light up gray, having no consequence on that person. The final button would light up red, immediately eliminating the person who pressed it.

Mai went first and her button lit up gray, so she sat back down. Sam went next and his button lit up red, so he was eliminated, sending Mai and Phill into the finals.

The final game was rock, paper, scissors. The winner of each round was given the chance to pick a key out of a pile and attempt to open the safe containing the prize money. Whoever unlocked the safe first was crowned the winner.

Mai ruled the game, winning most of the rounds, and she found the correct key first. She won $4.56 million!

So, what is she doing with the money?

Mai told Tudum that she bought a black velvet Ralph Lauren gown to wear on the press tour for the show. She said, “It’s a beautiful dress. I couldn’t help it. But that’s about as frivolous as I want to go.”

Upon arriving home, Mai said, “It was a relief to go back to normal life and not worry about getting eliminated. I needed that after two and a half weeks of intense go, go, go, and emotional ups and downs. But the person that came into [the competition] is me. I’m still Mai, and she hasn’t changed — except that I came out stronger.”

Mai plans on renovating her home with the prize money and one major plan is to build a dock for a boat.

“My heart is with people, animals, and climate change,” she added. “If we continue what we’re doing, there won’t be a future for all the little kids growing up right now.”

