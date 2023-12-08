Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 2:21 am

10 Most Followed People On TikTok Revealed (Including 2 A-List Actors, a YouTube Star & More!)

10 Most Followed People On TikTok Revealed (Including 2 A-List Actors, a YouTube Star & More!)

There are some very popular celebrities who have huge followings on TikTok!

From actors to singers, YouTube stars and more, celebs have been posting videos on the platform for about four years now.

“TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy,” the platform’s mission statement reads.

The app first launched in 2017, but became THE app in 2020 during the pandemic, with users signing up left and right, and joining many dance trends and more while stuck at home.

Since then, the app has brought been used to bring laughter, share stories, inspire others and so much more. It has even helped launch people’s careers in acting and music.

We’re taking a look at the current Top 10 list of the most followed individuals on the app, with only two users racking up over 100 million followers.

The official TikTok account is technically in the Top 10 most followed accounts, but it is a brand account and not an individual account.

Click inside to see who the most followed people are on TikTok…

Photos: TikTok, Getty
