18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023

11 'One Tree Hill' Stars Are Parents (2 of Them Announced Major Baby News in 2023 Alone!)

In the years since One Tree Hill aired its final season in 2012, its talented cast of stars has grown up. Many of the younger actors played high schoolers. They’re adults now, and so many of them have children of their own!

Since leaving Tree Hill, the fictional town in North Carolina where the hit series was based, so many of the show’s stars have started families.

As of November 2023, there are 11 actors who played key roles in the franchise that are now parents in real life. Of that number, two of them shared some very big baby news recently.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the One Tree Hill stars who have welcomed children over the years…

