Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Spotted Together for First Time After Relationship Revealed

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have been spotted together for the first time since their relationship was revealed to the world.

For those who don’t know, Andrew and Marilee are the ex-spouses of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are currently dating after a major scandal that rocked the Good Morning America world.

On the same day that Amy and T.J. launched their new podcast and opened up about their relationship for the first time, it was revealed that Andrew and Marilee have been dating for the past six months.

Now, there are photos of them together.

Andrew and Marilee were seen packing up the car and heading off for the weekend on Friday (December 8) in New York City.

The new couple was all smiles and dressed casually while prepping for their weekend away. Two cats joined them for the journey!

