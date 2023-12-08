Britney Spears' Mom Talks Reunion Amid Report Another Family Member was Invited to Pop Star's Birthday

Britney Spears‘ mom Lynne is speaking out after reuniting with her daughter earlier this month.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop celebrated her birthday with her mom and older brother Bryan. The celebration comes following years of discord within the Spears family.

On Thursday (December 7) Lynne returned to Los Angeles again, seemingly to spend more time with Britney. A photographer caught up with her at LAX and asked a few questions about future plans for her daughter to return to Louisiana and her thoughts on her split from Sam Asghari.

Her return to LA comes following a report that another of Britney‘s family members was also invited to the birthday party.

TMZ noted that Lynne appeared to be in good spirits. While she opted out of answering questions about Britney‘s dad Jamie (who is rumored to have recently had a leg amputated), she did offer a bit of insight.

“All things are always possible,” she said when asked about Britney making a return to Louisiana.

On the topic of Sam, Lynne was asked if she missed her daughter’s estranged husband, who filed for divorce in August. Her response? “Not really.”

It appears to be good news that Lynne is back in LA. After we got photos from the birthday reunion, a source told TMZ that the pop star was open to moving forward with her family.

“Britney wants to make things right with her family. She thinks it’s time to start healing,” a source told the outlet.

It was reported that her sister Jamie Lynn was also invited to the get together but was unable to attend.

Jamie Lynn offered some insight into where she stood with Britney while on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

