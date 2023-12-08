Charlize Theron & Daniel Craig to Co-Star in Crime Thriller 'Two for the Money'

Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are teaming up for a heist!

The two actors have each appeared in their fair share of action flicks, as Charlize, 48, most recently featured in Fast X, while Daniel, 55, is best known for playing James Bond in movies from 2008 to 2021.

It has newly been confirmed that the duo will soon collaborate!

Charlize and Daniel will co-star in Two for the Money, a crime thriller produced by Apple Original Films, THR reports.

The film will be directed by Fast & Furious filmmaker Justin Lin.

Specific plot details are unknown at the moment, thought the outlet reports that Two for the Money will follow “the evolution of a relationship between two career thieves, to be played by Theron and Craig, over the course of three big jobs.”

Charlize is also attached as a producer for the movie. Fast X writer Dan Mazeau will pen the script.

