Elizabeth Chambers Addresses Armie Hammer Divorce in 'Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise' Trailer

Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out about her divorce from Armie Hammer.

The 41-year-old TV personality and 37-year-old actor split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Their separation came after cannibalism and rape allegations against Armie surfaced.

Elizabeth is set to feature in Hulu’s new docuseries Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, and the trailer is here!

The series involves 15 single people living on the Caribbean island who grapple with their “relationships, friendships, and careers,” per an official synopsis.

In the first look, Elizabeth alluded to her divorce from Armie.

“Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me. I moved here with my husband three years ago, but things have changed,” she said. “Even in paradise, it’s hard to know who to trust.”

The rest of the cast is made up of: Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Meg Chandler, Craig Jervis, Frank Schilling, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens, and Connor Bunney.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise will premiere on Hulu in 2024.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth Chambers opened up about her divorce from Armie Hammer, her subsequent dating life, and more!

Watch the full trailer for Hulu’s Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise here…