Emma Stone Addresses Going Nude in 'Poor Things,' Talks Her Experience Filming Intimate Scenes

Emma Stone opened up about intimate scenes in her new movie Poor Things.

The 35-year-old actress stars in the movie alongside Mark Ruffalo, Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe.

She plays a character named Bella, who is brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Here’s a synopsis: Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Her role involved shooting some sex scenes, which she addressed during a recent interview.

While speaking with Bradley Cooper for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Emma offered some insight into the scenes.

“When it comes to any of the legitimate nudity, we had this tiny, tiny crew. Robbie Ryan, our cinematographer, looks at me like I’m a table or a lamp. It was amazing. He was just like, ‘Whatever,’” she said about filming any nudity in the movie.

Bradley noted that she “had to give [herself] permission…to just jump off the cliff every day” for the role, meaning that she had to fully commit to a character with a unique backstory.

Emma explained that she really had to break new ground with the role.

“I went into it being more literal than I needed to be, watching videos of a toddler learning to walk or how someone says their first words. Because she’s in this fully formed, adult healthy body, her relationship to not knowing how to walk — it’s not even like you could compare it to someone who’s just been in an accident and is recovering and learning to walk. She’s completely fine. It’s just her brain that hasn’t caught up, which was great because there was nothing to compare it to,” she said.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos also addressed the movie’s sex scenes and the role Emma played in them.

Poor Things hits theaters on December 8! Press play on the trailer below.

